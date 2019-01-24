Lana Del Rey, Sigrid and Snow Patrol announced as headliners for Latitude 2019

George Ezra, Snow Patrol, Lana Del Rey and Sigrid have been announced as the main headliners for this year’s Latitude festival, taking place in the grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk. The festival will take place between Thursday 18th July and Sunday 21st July. This is the 14th year of the festival – in 2010 the organisers successfully increased the capacity from 10,000 to 35,000.

Sigrid, the Norwegian singer, won the BBC Music sound of 2018, and she will also be joined by Primal Scream, Freya Ridings, and Slaves (who will perform on the BBC Sounds stage).

In terms of other sections of the festival, Michelle Wolf – best known for her controversial speech at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner – will headline the comedy stage alongside British comedian, Jason Manford.

The festival will also have theatre and cabaret sections, contemporary dance – with dancers from Sadler’s Wells performing, and members of the London dance festival, Dance Umbrella.

Tickets go on sale on January 26th

