Roma and The Favourite lead Oscar nominations 2019

The Academy Award nominations have been announced in Los Angeles. The list is not short of controversies – mainly, the lack of female director nominations. In the Academy’s 90 year history, there have only been five female nominations for best director.

Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white Netflix triumph, Roma and Olivia Colman’s royal drama, The Favourite lead with 10 nominations apiece. Other favourites include: A Star is Born, Vice and Black Panther. Black Panther is the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for best picture.

Here are the full list of nominations for this year’s Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Actor:

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

William Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gates

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star is Born

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

This year’s Oscars will take place on 24th February, and is still without a host.