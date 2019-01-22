Roma and The Favourite lead Oscar nominations 2019

The Academy Award nominations have been announced in Los Angeles. The list is not short of controversies – mainly, the lack of female director nominations. In the Academy’s 90 year history, there have only been five female nominations for best director.
Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white Netflix triumph, Roma and Olivia Colman’s royal drama, The Favourite lead with 10 nominations apiece. Other favourites include: A Star is Born, Vice and Black Panther. Black Panther is the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for best picture.
Here are the full list of nominations for this year’s Academy Awards:
Best Picture:
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Actor:
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
William Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gates
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Actress:
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star is Born
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
This year’s Oscars will take place on 24th February, and is still without a host.