Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’ to run at NST Campus

Agatha Christie’s classic play And Then There Were None is running at NST Campus Theatre from 23rd – 26th January. It has been produced by SUP Theatre Company in Southampton, with their production offering several modern twists on the classic tale.

It has been described as: “Suspicion, fear, paranoia…it’s 1953. Coronation year, and ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All they have in common is a wicked past and the fact that they are marked for murder. Take your seats for this full-blooded thriller from the world’s best-selling author of all time – produced by award-winning SUP Theatre Company and directed by Paul Green.”

