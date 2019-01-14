Rick & Morty Season 4 to air on Channel 4

For years now, Rick and Morty, Adult Swim’s most successful modern franchise, has been available on Netflix. The news last month that Netflix were removing the programme from their streaming platform was suprising, and left many wondering why such a successful show was being axed from the service. Now we have the answers, as Channel 4 have signed an exclusive deal with Adult Swim, the geniuses behind Rick and Morty, as well as some other well known adult cartoons, such as Robot Chicken. Starting this February, Channel 4 (specifically E4, the more edgy brand of the company) will be showing Seasons 1-3 of Rick & Morty, with plans to air the fourth season later this year.

In a press statement, Iain Katz, Head of Programmes at Channel 4 stated “Rick & Morty is one of the most anarchic, ingenious and original shows around and the breakthrough animated hit of recent years. I’m thrilled that it’s coming to Channel 4 and E4.” Last year, it was confirmed by the Adult Swim team that at least 70 more episodes of the show are on their way. We can expect to start seeing these hit the UK network this year.

Rick and Morty will start showing on E4 from February, with season 4 out later this year

Take a trip into the Rick and Morty multiverse below: