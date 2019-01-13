Female Artists lead Brit Award 2019 nominations

Possibly the most relevant music award for the UK music industry; the Brits celebrate the best music talent this country has to offer. For the first time in a long time, female artists are dominating the nominations; with Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie leading nominations for four awards nominations each. Newcomer Jorja Smith in nominated for 3 awards, including British album of the Year for Lost & Found, and Best Newcomer.
Also with 3 nominations and tipped to win big is George Ezra, going against Jorja Smith in the British album of the year for Staying at Tamara’s, as well as Best Single for ‘Shotgun’. The Brits aren’t just about homegrown talent, there are also nominations for international artists, including Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes and BROCKHAMPTON.
We already have one award winner, announced in advance – the Critics Choice award. Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding. This year, the critics chose Sam Fender over nominees Lewis Capaldi and Mahalia, as the one to watch in 2019.
The Brit awards will take place on Wednesday 20th February.
Read a list of the nominees below:
British album of the year:
Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
The 1975 – A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
British female solo artist:
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glyne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British male solo artist:
Giggs
Sam Smith
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
British group:
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
The 1975
Years & Years
British breakthrough act:
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Mabel
Idles
Jorja Smith
British single:
Anne Marie – ‘2002’
Rudimental – ‘These Days’
Dua Lipa – ‘IDGAF’
Tom Walker – ‘Leave A Light On’
RAMZ – ‘Barking’
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’
George Ezra – ‘Shotgun’
Jess Glyne – ‘I’ll Be There’
Sigala and Paloma Faith – ‘Lullaby’
British video:
Anne-Marie – ‘2002’
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – ‘Breathe’
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – ‘Rise’
Liam Payne and Rita Ora – ‘For You’
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – ‘Woman Like Me’
Rita Ora – ‘Let Me Love You’
Rudimental – ‘These Days’
International male solo artist:
Drake
Eminem
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
Kamasi Washington
International female solo artist:
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monae
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
International Group:
BROCKHAMPTON
Twenty One Pilots
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic