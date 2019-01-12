Octavian wins the BBC Sound of 2019

Rapper, Octavian, has won BBC Music’s Sound of 2019. Self-made, genre-defying rapper, Octavian has won the coveted award through his music that reflects the genres of grime, house, pop and gospel. The title has previously gone to artists such as: Adele, Sam Smith, Haim and Sigrid.

After finding out about his win, Octavian told the BBC: “That’s lit, I don’t even know how to feel right now…Mum, I made it!” He is the first rapper to win the award since 50 Cent in 2003. The award is chosen by a panel of 136, including Ellie Goulding and Stormzy (previous nominees).

Despite endorsement from Drake, Octavian has not had an easy path to success. He spent most of his teenage years homeless and was thrown out of school and his family home. After this, the rapper is confident that “2019 is going to be a great year”.

Listen to Octavian’s debut single, ‘Party Here’, by clicking on the link below: