Nostalgic News: ‘…Baby One More Time’ was released 20 years ago today

It has been 20 years since Britney Spears was launched into stardom with her first studio album on 12th January 1999. The album was hotly anticipated after the release of her debut single of the same name in 1998, and it did not disappoint. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 and spent six non-consecutive weeks there.

Spears undeniably made waves in the music industry. As a star she has had several stints in rehab, shaved her head, appeared to be an ever-so slightly reckless mother at times and who can forget her performance with a live snake at the VMAs in 2001.

Nevertheless, after the release of …Baby One More Time, Spears was credited with reviving the teen pop sector of the industry. She has become an international pop culture icon (whether that is a good thing remains to be seen) and despite her controversies during her time in the limelight – and over the last 20 years – she has provided nine stellar studio albums. This 1999 classic is still Britney’s most successful album to date.

Spears once iconically said ‘Oops, I did it again’, so come on Britney, do it again, give us another killer album in 2019! Please!