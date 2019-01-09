The Favourite leads the way as 2019 BAFTA nominations are revealed

The nominations for the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Awards were announced this morning, with Yorgos Lanthimos’ wacky period drama The Favourite being recognised in 12 categories. It received nominations for awards including Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director, as well as Best Leading Actress for Olivia Colman and Best Supporting Actress for both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.
Elsewhere, the likes of Roma, A Star is Born, and Bohemian Rhapsody all scored seven noms, as did the often overlooked First Man, which was included in the categories of Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy and Original Screenplay among others.
Also successful was BlacKkKlansman, scooping nominations in the major categories including Spike Lee for Best Director. Big Golden-Globe winner Green Book made it into the nominees for Best Film, Best Supporting Actor and Original Screenplay.
This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday 10th February.
Read a list of the nominees for the major categories below:
Best Film:
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Outstanding British Film:
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Best Director:
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawilkowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Leading Actress:
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Viola Davis – Widows
Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Leading Actor:
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan – Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Supporting Actor:
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy