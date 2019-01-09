The Favourite leads the way as 2019 BAFTA nominations are revealed

The nominations for the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Awards were announced this morning, with Yorgos Lanthimos’ wacky period drama The Favourite being recognised in 12 categories. It received nominations for awards including Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director, as well as Best Leading Actress for Olivia Colman and Best Supporting Actress for both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Elsewhere, the likes of Roma, A Star is Born, and Bohemian Rhapsody all scored seven noms, as did the often overlooked First Man, which was included in the categories of Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy and Original Screenplay among others.

Also successful was BlacKkKlansman, scooping nominations in the major categories including Spike Lee for Best Director. Big Golden-Globe winner Green Book made it into the nominees for Best Film, Best Supporting Actor and Original Screenplay.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday 10th February.

Read a list of the nominees for the major categories below:

Best Film:

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Outstanding British Film:

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director:

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawilkowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Leading Actress:

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Viola Davis – Widows

Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Leading Actor:

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan – Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Supporting Actor:

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy