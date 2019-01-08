Nostalgic News: Colour the Small One was released 15 years ago

Colour the Small One was released 15 years ago and was the third studio album released by Australian artist, Sia. The album was received positively by fans and critics alike, with all of the tracks co-written by Sia, herself. In modern day pop music, more often than not artists haven’t actually written their own hits. This only emphasises Sia’s talent further.

Interestingly, this album was re-released in 2006 after the single ‘Breathe Me’ rose in popularity on alternative radio. This was helped by the single being featured in the season finale of Six Feet Under.

Despite her initial alternative vibe, Sia has gained recognition recently under the mainstream part of the industry. She focused on song writing, which led to hits including ‘Titanium’ before her album 1000 Forms of Fear was released. This album provided hit songs such as ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Elastic Heart’ with her music videos featuring young Hollywood talent like Maddie Ziegler and Shia LaBoeuf.

Sia has been praised for her ambition to hide her face during her live performances, favouring the idea of listeners and viewers focussing on the lyrics and the vocals, as well as the stage action. Sia has arguably provided a new musical genre entire of itself, with vocals that many can only dream of.