Unseen scene to feature on Bohemian Rhapsody DVD

It has been confirmed that unseen footage is to be included on the DVD release of Bohemian Rhapsody. The Freddie Mercury biopic is set to be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on March 4th, featuring an extended and unseen part of the ‘Live Aid’ performance.

In addition to this extra footage – 22 minutes of it – exclusive interviews will be included with cast and crew from the film, as well as members of Queen. This news comes despite mixed reviews of the film. Whilst critics may have been unsure of the film, it has now become the highest-grossing biopic of all time. Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury, received a majority of good reviews for his unbelievably accurate performance of the lead singer of Queen.

For the Queen super fans out there, it has also been announced that there will be a sing-a-long experience launching in cinemas across the UK this month. This starts on January 11th.

Click on the link below to watch the trailer for the biopic: