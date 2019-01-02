Premiere date announced for season three Stranger Things

Netflix has announced that Stranger Things season three will premiere on July 4th 2019. Just as season two was released around Halloween, and was Halloween-themed, season three will be released during the summer and take place during the summer of 1985.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming season so far, except that it will have eight episodes. It has been teased that the season refers to the comedy, Fletch.

Cindy Holland, a Netflix programming executive, has promised that the season will be “worth the wait” and that it’s a “handcrafted show. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season.”

Click on the link below to watch the date announcement for season 3 of the hit Netflix show: