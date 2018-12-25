Nostalgic News: Cheaper by the Dozen was released 15 years ago today

Today marks 15 years since Cheaper by the Dozen was released. Are you kidding me? That makes me feel so old! I remember watching this movie on repeat, for several years, and I can honestly say I know ALL the words!

Cheaper by the Dozen is a 2003 American family comedy film, starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. It tells the story of the Baker family, who try and control their chaotic lives, including their 12 children. The movie received mainly poor reviews from critics when it was first released, but was a definite box office hit, and still remains popular today.

The stars of the movie, the kids, have had varying levels of success in showbiz, if any at all. Tom Welling and Hilary Duff (who recently welcomed a daughter, Banks) have gone on to become household names, whilst the likes of Mike and Mark have seemed to slip off the radar completely. Most of the actors are active on social media, if you fancy catching up with them now.

But if you’re like me, and you want to cuddle up with a bowl of popcorn, a cuppa and pretend you are a kid again, then take a nostalgic trip and rewatch this film. This comedy will make you laugh, maybe even cry, but it will for sure help you zone out of university life for a couple of hours, and take you back to 15 years ago.

Watch the trailer for the classic family movie, by clicking on the link below: