Kylie Minogue to return to Glastonbury Festival

Kylie Minogue will play the legend slot at Glastonbury next summer, after 14 years ago she was forced to pull out due to breast cancer. She has said on Instagram: “It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can’t wait to see you all there to share this special show.”

Minogue was supposed to headline the Pyramid Stae in 2004 but was undergoing treatment for her cancer. Basement Jaxx replaced her and Coldplay’s Christ Martin played one of her signature songs to play tribute to her.

She will be joined on the line-up by Stormzy, with other rumoured headliners including Paul McCartney, Arctic Monkeys and Madonna.

Glastonbury 2019 takes place on Worthy Farm from 26th-30th June.

Click on the link below to watch Minogue and Jason Donovan performing at Radio 2’s Hyde Park festival last year: