Nostalgic News: Schindler’s List was released 25 Years Ago

Steven Spielberg’s 1993 historical drama Schindler’s List turns 25 this December. The period drama set during the events of the Second World War charts the true-life story of Oskar Schindler, a factory owner who was able to save the lives of thousands of Jewish employees during the Holocaust, sparing them from Nazi prosecution and permitting them to openly practice their faith.

The film, which Spielberg shot in black and white with an eye to creating a ‘documentary feel’, stars the affable Liam Neeson as the titular Schindler, Ben Kingsley as Itzhak Stern and Ralph Fiennes as Amon Goth, among others. Upon its release the film was met with tremendous critical acclaim, winning Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay in the 1994 Academy Awards. The film was also a smash hit commercial success, produced on a budget of $22 million dollars for a box office receipt of $321 million.

In the wake of the film’s production and success, Spielberg helped create the USC Shoah Foundation, a visual archive recording the testimonies of hundreds of genocide survivors, ensuring that the film has an enduring and important legacy beyond the silver screen.

Schindler’s List, featuring digitally-remastered visuals, is due for re-release in cinemas from December 7th. Watch the trailer here: