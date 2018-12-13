Nostalgic News: Beyoncé’s ‘BEYONCÉ’ was released 5 years ago

Five years ago, Beyoncé’s self-titled, ‘visual album’ was quietly made available overnight, without any prior singles or marketing, and accompanied by a music video for every song. This strategy was, in itself, unprecedented, but BEYONCÉ also marked a new direction for the singer, being her most confident and creative piece of work yet. On this boldly feminist album, Beyoncé fully embraces her sexuality, whilst addressing themes such as female beauty standards and motherhood (in the wake of giving birth to her first child, Blue Ivy); musically, it’s moodier and more varied than any of her previous works, mixing elements of hip-hop, R&B, and soul. Whether it’s the seductive hits ‘Drunk In Love’ and ‘Partition’, the swaggering ‘7/11’ and ‘***Flawless’ or the smooth collaborations with Frank Ocean on ‘Superpower’ and Drake on ‘Mine’, BEYONCÉ simply contained some of her best songs ever, and remains the jewel in the queen’s crown.

Click on the link below to watch one of her most iconic music videos on the album – ‘Drunk in Love’: