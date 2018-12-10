YouTube Rewind 2018 becomes second-most disliked video on YouTube

The annual recap of the year, named ‘YouTube Rewind’, aimed to summarise “the videos, music and trends that defined YouTube in 2018”. At the time of writing, the video has so far amassed over 7.1 million dislikes. This is shortly behind Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ which has been disliked 9.7 million times.

However, these dislikes have been collated in just three days; it is predicted that shortly it will become the most disliked video on YouTube. The reasoning behind the negative reaction to the Rewind is mainly due to stars such as PewDiePie and Shane Dawson being omitted, and events such as Logan Paul’s fight with KSI, not being featured. PewDiePie is currently the most subscribed channel on YouTube, having just reached 75 milli0n subscribers. This is very quickly followed by T-Series, a Bollywood YouTube channel, which is on 74 million. There is currently a battle for subscribers between the two channels, with many encouraging others on Social Media to subscribe to Felix Kjellberg (PewDiePie).

Click on the link below to watch the much-hated YouTube Rewind 2018: