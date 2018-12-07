2019 Grammy Award nominations announced

It’s telling of the society we currently live in that Drake‘s Scorpion was nominated for Album of the Year for the 2019 Grammy Awards. Whether you agree or disagree with the recognition, it indicates that in music awards – even if not in film (looking at you, Oscars “Popular Film Award”) – the mainstream wins.

Alongside Drake in picking up Album of the Year nominations in Friday’s announcement are artists like Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. These artists also picked up nominations for Record of the Year which recognises the best song of the year, with Drake’s seven nominations in total coming second only to Kendrick Lamar’s eight.

Rounding up the rest of the Album of the Year nominations are Janelle Monáe‘s Dirty Computer, H.E.R.‘s self-titled debut, Brandi Carlile’s By The Way, I Forgive You and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. Zedd, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga and Brandi Carlile also received nominations for Record of the Year.

Other notable highlights include Taylor Swift‘s Reputation taking advantage of a snag in the eligibility criteria to pick up a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Brits stars Dua Lipa and Jorja Smith gaining recognition as two of the Best New Artists. Elsewhere, Arctic Monkeys received a Best Alternative Albulm nomination for their divisive Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, whilst Mac Miller posthumously picks up a Best Rap Album nomination.

Check out the nominees for key categories below:

Record of the Year

Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J. Balvin – ‘I Like It’

Brandi Carlile – ‘The Joke’

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

Drake – ‘God’s Plan’

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘All The Stars’

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – ‘Rockstar’

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – ‘The Middle’

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA & The Weeknd – Black Panther: The Album

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

The full list of nominations can be viewed here. The 61st Grammy Award will take place on 10th February 2019, live from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Check out highlights from 2018’s show below: