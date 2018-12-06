Golden Globes nominations announced

Today, the nominations for the Golden Globes have been announced. For the category of Best motion picture – drama, nominees include: Black Panther, Black Klansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star is Born. Subsequently, some of the nominees for best actors for a drama include: Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born. Nominees for best actress in a drama include: Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, Nicole Kidman, and Melissa McCarthy.

Other well-known actresses that have been nominated include Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rosamund Pike, Emily Blunt, and Claire Foy. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christian Bale, John C Reilly, Timothee Chalamet and Robert Redford also made the cut.

The 2019 Golden Globes award show is set to be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

