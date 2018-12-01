Watch: Ariana Grande’s music video for Thank You, Next

Ariana Grande’s music video for her latest single, ‘Thank You, Next’ was released yesterday, 30th November. The music video, featuring a number of famous cameos, takes inspiration from several Noughties rom-coms, including Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and 13 Going On 30.

Kris Jenner was one of the surprise cameos in the Mean Girls section of the music video, playing the part of Regina George’s mother. YouTubers such as Troye Sivan and Colleen Ballinger also made appearances. Cast originals from the films, for example Jonathan Bennett from Mean Girls and Jennifer Coolidge from Legally Blonde reprised their roles for the much-anticipated music video.

In less than 24 hours, the music video has over 44million views on YouTube and 4.3 million likes. The subject matter of the song, which features references to Grande’s ex-boyfriends, discusses Pete Davidson and Mac Miller. Grande broke off her engagement to Davidson early last month.

To watch the music video, click on the link below: