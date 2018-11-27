Annie Mac announces Hottest Record of the Year finalists

The BBC Radio One DJ, Annie Mac, has today announced her biggest records of the year – a list of 20 tracks all up for the Hottest Record of the Year.

The list this year includes; Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘Four out of Five’, ASAP Rocky ft. Skepta’s ‘Praise the Lord’, BMTH’s ‘Mantra’, BROCKHAMPTON’s ‘1999 WILDFIRE’, Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’, Calvin Harris ft. Sam Smith’s ‘Promises’, Christine and The Queens’ ‘Girlfriend’, Drake ft. Michael Jackson’s ‘Don’t Matter To Me’, Florence + The Machine’s ‘Hunger’, George Ezra’s ‘Shotgun’, Janelle Monae’s ‘Make Me Feel’, Mabel ft. NOT3S’ ‘Fine Line’, Peggy Gou’s ‘It Makes You Forget’, Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Psycho’, Robyn’s ‘Missing U’, The 1975’s ‘Give Yourself A Try’, Theophilus London ft. Giggs’ ‘Bebey’, Travis Scott ft. Drake’s ‘SICKO MODE’, Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Jumpsuit’, and Years & Years’ ‘Sanctify’.

The winner of the award will be announced on December 6th, and listeners of BBC Radio 1 can vote for their favourite track on the Radio 1 website.

