Watch: First Trailer for The Lion King

The first teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King has now been released. The trailer sees the classic opening of the story, where a young Simba is presented to the rest of the animals by Rafiki. The trailer was narrated by James Earl Jones, who is playing Mufasa in next year’s film, as well as taking the role in the original.

Some of the other big names attached to the project are Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogan. The trailer had 10 million views after 24 hours, and the numbers keep on growing. It is being directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed The Jungle Book live-action remake. Favreau has said that: “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life”.

The film is set for released in July 2019.

Click on the link below to watch the much anticipated teaser trailer for the film below: