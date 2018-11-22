Women’s Adventure Film Tour heading to Southampton Union Cinema

The world’s most inspiring and adventurous women feature in the Women’s Adventure Film Tour, being shown in the UK for the first time at the University of Southampton Union Cinema. This festival is a celebration of fantastic women who are doing extraordinary things, aiming to promote diversity and inclusion in the outdoor industry.



Partnering with She Went Wild, this is an opportunity to come and experience a night of outdoor adventuring, storytelling and community. She Went Wild is a hub for all things adventure and aims to inspire, empower and educate women to get into the outdoors and live a daring life – the documentary demonstrates how nothing should hold you back.

The film will be shown on Saturday 24th November from 19:00 in the Southampton University Union Cinema. Not only will the film feature a selection of the best female adventure films ever produced, there will also be drinks and competitions with prizes including Lonely Planet books, St Denys boat vouchers, and scratch maps.

