Taylor Swift signs new record deal

Taylor Swift has today signed a new record deal, the first since she was 15, that also secures money for other musicians. Her deal with Big Machine ended earlier this year, and she is now signed to Universal Music Group.

She was expected to sign with Spotify, however it has now emerged that the deal she made with Universal Music Group means that the sale of UMG’s shares of Spotify result in money to their artists. Swift explained that this term “meant more to me [her]than any other deal point”. Swift is also the owner of her own masters now.

The Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group has said that: “because of her [Swift’s] commitment to her fellow artists, not only did she want to partner with a company that understood her creative vision and had the resources and expertise to execute globally on her behalf, she also sought a partner whose approach to artists was aligned with hers”.

