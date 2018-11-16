Stormzy announced as first Glastonbury headliner

The rapper will be the first grime MC to headline Glastonbury Festival for 2019, it has been announced. This was after a poster appeared in the window of an Oxfam in Streatham, which revealed the rapper as the first headliner. The shop’s management requested ab employee put the poster up, and sightings were also spotted near the Glastonbury site.

Since then, Stormzy has posted about the news on Instagram, and photos of the poster have been shared online:

We’re delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th. pic.twitter.com/xXhKPuKC3z — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 15, 2018

Glastonbury Festival have said: “We’re delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi-award winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, 28th June.”

Stormzy has performed at Glastonbury before, appearing on the Other Stage in 2017. Gang Signs and Prayer, his debut album, reached No.1 in the UK charts and was one of the biggest-selling albums of the year in 2017. Stormzy has achieved a lot since 2017 – performing at the Brit Awards, founding a scholarship for black students at Cambridge University, and releasing his autobiography, Rise Up, earlier this month.

Click on the link below to watch Stormzy performing live at the Brit Awards: