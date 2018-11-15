Nuffield Southampton Theatres announce Spring and Summer season

Samuel Hodges, director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres, has announced the company’s Spring and Summer 2019 season. This includes Hodges’ own Directorial role in the premiere of Peter Morgan’s The Audience, running from 24th May – 22 June 2019. NST also present the stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns by Ursula Rani Sara, running from 25th June – 6 July 2019. NST are also producing a new audio play, The Line – curated by Barney Norris – which will tour Southampton in a transit van.

In January, there is the return of Howard Brenton’s The Shadow Factory, accompanied by The Shadow Factory Exhibition, which will look into the stories behind the production. There is also the annual festival: Now-Here: Made in Southampton, celebrating community and the theme of industry and manufacturing in Southampton. This is followed by Make It SO, showcasing local artists and companies in NST City’s Studio Theatre.

Touring productions to look forward to include: Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh, Dan Gordon’s adaptation of Rain Man, Princess and the Hustler, The Remains of the Day, Barber Shop Chronicles, and Gecko’s Missing, to name but a few.

