The Inbetweeners to reunite for 10 year anniversary special

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas are to reunite for a one-off special of The Inbetweeners – the hit show that ran on E4 for three seasons, and had two feature-length films. The special will be two hours long and will include a selection of clips from the old series, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with famous fans. The show will also rank the funniest moments across the three series and two films in an “award” segment.

The Inbetweeners followed four sixth-form students as they tried to fit in, mainly focusing on Will McKenzie (Bird), who moved from a private to a comprehensive school and subsequently made friends with Simon, Jay and Neil.

There are no plans for a fourth series of the show. Harrison has said that: “I just don’t think it would work. I think we’re too old now. The reason I think it was so funny is because you had these idiotic, ignorant lads that you let them get away with saying things that would be quite offensive. But as they get older you can’t excuse it, I think.”

There has not been a release date announced for the special yet.

In anticipation for the one-off special, click on the link below to watch some of the funniest moments from series one: