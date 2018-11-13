Stan Lee dies aged 95

The former president of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, has died aged 95. Lee created The Fantastic Four for Marvel Comics, and then went on to create huge titles such as The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man. An outpouring of tributes have already been paid to Lee.

He started working at the comics section of Martin Goodman’s Timely Publications, before becoming the comics editor there, aged only 18. In 1961, he created the Fantastic Four. Timely Publications was then renamed Marvel – and the rest, is history. Lee is well known for creating groundbreaking characters; Black Panther was the first black superhero in a mainstream US comic.

Actors such as Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, paid tribute to the legendary comic book author:

Others to pay tribute include the producer and president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige: “No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee.”

Sir Patrick Stewart added that: “We were always very much aware that no matter what our superpowers were, we were human beings, we could make mistakes and things could go wrong. It was that quality which gave humanity to all of Stan’s work.”

“There will never be another Stan Lee”, said Chris Evans.

Click on the link below to watch Lee talk about his life and career in 2015: