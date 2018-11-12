Watch: First trailer for Toy Story 4

Today, Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, a much anticipated wait after the release of Toy Story 3 in 2010. The film will follow the toys embarking on an adventure from Bonnie’s room after the conclusion of the third instalment showed Andy given his toys away to Bonnie. These toys will include a new addition, Forky – a spork who’s been made into a toy and is having trouble accepting this prospect.

The sequel was confirmed in 2014, and after several individuals left the project, the official production team sees Josh Cooley making his directorial debut, Stephany Folsom writing the screenplay, and Jonas Rivera producing. Cooley discussed the project further, saying: “Woody and the rest of the toys are back for an all-new adventure in Toy Story 4, welcoming new friends to Bonnie’s room, including a reluctant new toy called Forky. Like most people I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story […] Every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before.”

The much anticipated sequel is due to be released June 21, 2019.

Get ready for another dose of childhood nostalgia by watching the latest trailer below: