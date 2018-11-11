George R. R. Martin announces shows he is developing

George R. R. Martin, the well known author of the Game of Thrones series has today announced that in addition to the Game of Thrones prequels he is working on, he is also developing some new shows for HBO.

Whilst it has officially been announced that he is working with the HBO network on five different Game of Thrones prequels, he is unable to discuss specifics for the new HBO shows yet. His work doesn’t stop there – he is currently working as an executive producer on Who Fears Death and Wild Cards.

Martin has said that: “It’s all fun, but there are days when I feel a little dizzy. It’s a good problem to have.” He added, when talking about the origin of Games of Thrones: “When I began, I didn’t know what the hell I had. I thought it might be a short story; it was just this chapter, where they find these direwolf pups. Then I started exploring these families and the world started coming alive..it was all there in my head, I couldn’t not write it.” He admitted that he has: “been struggling with it [the conclusion to Game of Thrones] for a few years.”

