A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie is in Development

A feature film based in the universe of AMC’s Breaking Bad is set to enter production this month, it has emerged. The film, which is set to be written – as well as possibly directed – by series creator Vince Gilligan, is surrounded by mystery with only a working title of ‘Greenbrier’, and rumoured story tidbits hinting at a kidnapping of unknown persons.

Breaking Bad, which aired it’s series finale back in 2013, has proved enduringly popular with new and old viewers alike, with the spinoff series Better Call Saul serving as a continuation of many of the original series’ characters. It is currently unknown whether the film project will be released in cinemas, on TV, or even possibly as an exclusive for online streaming giants e.g. Netflix/Amazon Prime. Furthermore, the involvement of original stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul is unconfirmed, as is any form of release date.

Watch the trailer released for Breaking Bad‘s recent tenth anniversary here: