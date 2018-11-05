Ariana Grande releases surprise new single

Ariana Grande released a surprise single yesterday, entitled ‘thank u, next’, discussing her ex-boyfriends. The single discusses four of her ex-boyfriends – Pete Davidson, Mac Miller, Big Sean, and Ricky Alvarez.

The first eight lines discuss all four of these exes in a positive light – “Thought I’d end up with Sean/But he wasn’t a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh/Even almost got married/And for Pete I’m so thankful/Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm/Cause he was an angel.”

The song has received a mountain of positive comments and reviews, after Grande later revealed that she would be spending some time concentrating on herself, especially after her break-up with ex-fiancée Pete Davidson, and the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

This single has been released following a three month break after her fourth studio album – Sweetener. Davidson is yet to respond to the song, but wished her well on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

To listen to the new single, click on the link below: