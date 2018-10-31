Read more
The Edge
Channel 4

Bake Off final watched by 7.5 million

The Great British Bake Off was watched by 7.5 million last night on Channel 4. This was an increase on last year’s viewership of 7.3 million. The nation saw fan-favourite Rahul Mandal crowned the winner after a dramatic 12-week series.

Mandal won against Kim-Joy Hewlett and Ruby Bhogal. He had an emotional reaction to the win, saying: “I don’t whether to laugh or to cry. I just feel I need to talk to my mum.” He added: “Only my parents knew about it [him applying to Bake Off], in the newspaper they published the news and the rest of the family found out, they are very happy but shocked and surprised. I think baking is a science, it’s a mixture of physics, chemistry and engineering so perfectly fits what I do.”

Mandal has become the first male winner after six years. The bakers had to bake donuts, cook pita breads outside, and finally make a show-stopping landscape dessert.

Watch one of Mandal’s best moments from the series, below:

