Bon Jovi announce huge UK stadium tour

After a six year break from touring, Bon Jovi have now announced a massive UK stadium tour in 2019. Shows will include arenas such as Wembley Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield and Coventry’s Ricoh Arena in June.

Jon Bon Jovi, the frontman of Bon Jovi, said: “Those huge shows, tens of thousands of people all together as one, that’s what we do. And we’ve got a few things to put right by playing Wembley Stadium. We were so excited to be the first band to play that new Stadium, I would have helped build it myself to make it happen. So we have a new history to write there. We’ve had some great nights at the Ricoh too. Throw in Anfield as a new venue – Okay, that’s just us showing off! We’re honoured to play there and the first thing I’m doing is getting tha iconic picture under the ‘This is Anfield’ sign.”

It has not yet been announced when tickets will be on sale, but they will be in the UK on 19th, 21st, and 23rd June 2019.

Click on the link below to listen to one of their most iconic songs, ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’: