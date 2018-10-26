Clueless to be remade for Gen Z

It has been announced this morning that cult classic, Clueless is being remade for Generation Z. The 1995 version was an instant box office hit. Since then, a TV show spin-off has been made, and a stage musical is now in the works. The cast included Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash.

The film will be produced by Tracy Oliver who wrote Girls Trip, and the script is being written by Marquita Robinson, who worked on Netflix’s successful show, Glow.

Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!! As. If. https://t.co/wNH2OIdopQ — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) October 25, 2018

No casting has been announced yet, but opinion appears to be very split on the announcement. Many questioned how the 90s aesthetic – a key aspect to the film – could be recreated or updated but still keep in line with the premise of the movie. Others pointed out that Clueless is already a remake of the Jane Austen novel, Emma, and remaking again simply won’t work.

A release date has not yet been given.

Get ready for the release of the new version by watching the trailer for the 1995 version: