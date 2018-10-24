Steve Carrell to return to TV in new drama

Steve Carrell, probably best known for his role as Michael Scott in The Office, is returning to TV in a big way, taking the lead role in a yet untitled drama from Apple. He will be joined by Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon – who are executive producing as well as starring in the show.

The premise of the show is taking an in-depth look into “the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning”. Carrell is to play a character called Mich Kessier, who is a morning TV show anchor and is struggling to maintain relevance in the chaotic media world. This may seem quite a contrast to those who are used to Carrell’s role in cult-favourite Anchorman.

Apple has already got a two-season, 20 episode run on the series. Apple continues to announce television series in the works for 2019. It is yet unknown how the television programmes will be viewed; it is assumed that those with an Apple device will be able to watch for free.

