Halloween breaks US box office record

The remake of the 1978 classic, Halloween, has made over $77 million over its opening weekend. Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode, and took to Twitter to marvel at its success.

OK. I’m going for one BOAST post. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead.

Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55.

Second biggest October movie opening ever.

Biggest Halloween opening ever #womengetthingsdone @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/DhUBy82z3U — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 21, 2018

As Curtis mentions in her post, it has opened as the biggest horror film with a female lead, and the biggest debut ever with a female lead over 55. It also ranks as the second highest debut for an October release. The only other film to top it was this month’s release of Venom.

In the latest instalment, Curtis is playing the role of the grandmother, preparing to once again take on Michael Myers. Many believe its success to be due to the 40 year gap between the first Halloween and its reboot.

The film has generally received good reviews, but some were critical of its direction and character play; some questioned how scary it was compared to the original.

