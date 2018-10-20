Game of Thrones interview to reunite whole cast

It has been revealed that Conan O’Brien has hosted a reunion show with the whole Game of Thrones cast, both past and present, ahead of the final season being aired on HBO next year.

The special has reportedly been filmed about four weeks ago in Belfast. Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark on the show, has spoken out about the interview: “Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together…it was good! It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time. They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and he [Conan O’Brien] hosted the whole thing.”

There is no official air date yet for the reunion show, but Game of Thrones season eight is to be released in 2019.

