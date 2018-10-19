Sam Claflin to join Peaky Blinders cast

It has been confirmed by the BBC that Sam Claflin will join the fifth season of Peaky Blinders. 32-year-old Claflin, known from such films as Love, Rosie and Me Before You, has said that he “couldn’t feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show” and commented on the high standards of the screenwriter, Stephen Knight, and the whole production team.

Claflin will also be joined by a few other newcomers – Brian Gleason, Anya Taylor-Joy, Neil Maskell, Cosmo Jarvis, Emmett J Scanlan and Kate Dickie.

Series five has already started to be hyped up by the BBC; there is said to be a mix of both opportunity and misfortune, as the financial crash of 1929 causes chaos. Tommy Shelby, now an MP, will also face a difficult choice when he is approached by a politician with big plans – his decision will affect not just his family, but the entire country.

Peaky Blinders will return to BBC Two in 2019.

