Nostalgic News: Fatboy Slim’s ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’ Released 20 Years Ago

Everybody remembers the music of the ’70s and the ’80s. The likes of Bowie, MJ and Queen were around and pumping out hit after hit. Although the music from the ’90s was bland in comparison, one subgenre of the ’90s rave scene comes to mind: Big Beat. The likes of The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and Fatboy Slim were at the top of their game, and Fatboy Slim’s second studio album You’ve Come a Long Way Baby is a prime example of how mainstream Big Beat became.

The album, which was released on 19th October 1998, contains some tracks that are still played today, such as ‘Rockafeller Skank’ and ‘Praise You’. These are iconic of Big Beat, which has had a lasting impact on UK house music. Since then, the ’00s brought the likes of Groove Armada and Basement Jaxx. Aspects of Big Beat can be heard in other electronic subgenres today, such as seemingly random loops in dubstep, which bears similarities in that respect to Big Beat. That is why You’ve Come a Long Way Baby is such a key album, the finest work from one of the biggest names in the 90s electronic scene; Fatboy Slim.

