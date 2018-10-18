Orange is The New Black to conclude with Season Seven

It has been announced that hit Netflix Show, Orange is The New Black, is to end with Series Seven. The news was delivered on the show’s Twitter page, and included stars of the comedy drama such as Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling saying that the show would go out with a bang.

The show is set at the fictitious Litchfield Prison, and follows the stories of the female inmates – it is loosely based on a true story written in the form of a memoir: Orange is The New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison by Piper Kerman.

Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren has said: “Season seven you will not be disappointed. It is a season you will not forget and we are going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”

The final episodes are expected to air on Netflix in the summer of 2019.

