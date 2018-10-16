Dracula miniseries heading to Netflix

Netflix and the BBC are collaborating on a new Dracula series. What makes this series a bit different, is its link to BBC Sherlock’s Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, who are the creators of the new show. The miniseries will feature three feature-length episodes, and will “reintroduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who ‘made evil sexy.’”

Moffat and Gatiss have said that: “there have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.” The series will start in Transylvania in 1897, just as Dracula is beginning his plans against Victorian London.

The controller of BBC Drama has said that: “Steven and Mark’s ingenious vision for Dracula is as clever as it is chilling. In their talented hands the fans will experience the power of Bram Stoker’s creation as if completely anew. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them and the brilliant team at Hartswood on yet another iconic British series.”

Click on the link below to watch the two creators discussing Sherlock before their transition to the new series: