Katie Hopkins musical wins UK Theatre Award

The Assasination of Katie Hopkins ran at Theatr Clwyd during April, and has now won best musical at the UK Theatre Awards. It tells the story of the imagined death of controversial columnist, Katie Hopkins.

The musical received three-star reviews from The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Stage. Hopkins wrote about the show in January but didn’t mention if she had seen it.

Actress Maxine and director Sir Richard Eyre won the accolade, which recognises the best shows outside of London. Peake, who won the Outstanding Contribution Award, thanked Sarah Frankcom, the artistic director of the Royal Exchange in Manchester, for the belief she had shown in her by casting her in Happy Days and as the lead in Hamlet.

Frankcom also won an award, for Best Director for the revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town.

Other winners of the night included Denise Black, the former Coronation Street actress, Northern Ballet won the achievement in dance award, and The Mill at Sonning was named the UK’s “most welcoming theatre.”

Watch the trailer for the new musical, below: