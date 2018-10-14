Moby announces new memoir

Popular singer, Moby, has announced a new memoir, Then It Fell Apart, after the release of Porcelain in 2016. His new book is said to be a follow-up to that. It is described as: “a journey into the dark heart of fame and the demons that lurk beneath that bling and bluster of the celebrity lifestyle.”

Moby posted this on his official Instagram page, showing the cover and publisher, Faber Social:

Stephen Colbert, the late-night TV host, has already commented on the release, saying: “Somehow this chronicle of a long, dark night of the soul also involves funny stories involving Trump, Putin, and a truly baffling array of degenerates.”

Then It Fell Apart will be released on May 2nd, 2019, and can be pre-ordered here.

