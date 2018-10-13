Guadeloupe author wins alternative Nobel Literature Prize

Caribbean author Maryse Conde has won the award that has replaced the Nobel Prize for Literature. The prize had to be replaced due to a scandal at the Swedish Academy last year. The award was suspended due to a crisis concerning Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of one of the academy’s member who has now been jailed for two years for committing rape.

The Guadeloupian author beat Japan’s Haruki Murakami, UK’s Neil Gaiman and Canadian Kim Thuy. The Guadeloupian author said she was: “very happy and proud” with the award.

She will win around £87,000 from donations and crowdfunding and she will receive an award at a ceremony on 9th December.

Conde was one of 47 authors nominated by Sweden’s librarians before the worldwide voting opened.

Click on the link below to watch the moment Conde was announced as the winner of the prestigious award: