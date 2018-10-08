BBC announce latest Bowie documentary

David Bowie: The First Five Years will air on BBC Two in 2019, and is the final documentary in a trilogy of films about Bowie’s life and career. This film will follow on from Five Years and The Last Five Years, and will document the singer’s pre-fame years. The films have all been produced and directed by Francis Whately.

BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland said: “Francis Whately has already created two stunning films about transformative chapters in the extraordinary life of David Bowie. This third film completes that trilogy with the most important and surprising period, the first five years. We are delighted to play it in BBC Two.”

The film includes interviews with Bowie’s cousin and friend Kristina Amadeus, as well as other friends, previous girlfriends and producers. The BBC have also confirmed that they will be broadcasting Bowie’s 2000 Glastonbury performance later this month; a show that has never been released in audio or video in full length before now.

Click on the link below to watch the trailer for the first Bowie film, 5 Years: