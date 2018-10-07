Banksy posts video documenting painting shredding

Banksy, one of the most famous graffiti artists in the world, sold his arguably most popular work, Girl With Balloon, for more then £1m at an auction by Sotheby’s in London. However, just moments after the painting had been sold, the artwork self-destructed – it shredded itself. Banksy has now released a video documenting how he secretly created the shredder. Banksy also quoted Picasso on his Instagram, saying: “The urge to destroy is also a creative urge.”

Earlier on, Banksy posted a picture from the moment it happened with the caption: “Going, going, gone…”

Banksy is thought to have grown up in Bristol, but his identity still remains anonymous. He has also been well known for his creation of the twisted attraction park, Dismaland in Weston-super-Mare.

It is unclear whether the buyer of the artwork will still have to pay for the piece, or if it will go up or down in value.

Click on the link below to see the moment the artwork was shredded: