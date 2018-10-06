Dear Evan Hansen to come to the West End

It has been confirmed that the hit US Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will be coming to the West End. Casting has not yet commenced, but rough dates and location have been revealed. The show will run at the Noel Coward Theatre in 2019 – the specific dates will be revealed next month.

The synopsis of the musical is the story of a student who has social anxiety and then creates messages and letters from a deceased person in his class in order to gain more popularity. Dear Evan Hansen was taken from a book written by Steven Levenson; the show adapted from this was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Dear Evan Hansen has been a hit on Broadway, even winning a Grammy and six Tony Awards including Best Musical (which Hamilton, another show that transitioned to the West End has won), Best Score, and Best Actor in a Musical.

The show seems to be committed to a British cast, but this has not yet been confirmed.

