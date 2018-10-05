Jay Z’s Roc Nation to produce TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses

Malorie Blackman’s YA bestseller Noughts and Crosses series is still widely read since its release in 2001. There has been a much anticipated TV series in the pipeline for a while, and it has been confirmed today that Jay Z’s Roc Nation will be the ones to produce the BBC series.

Noughts and Crosses follows the story of young friends Sephy and Callum, who live in a world turned upside down. Sephy is a “Cross” – part of the black ruling class, and Callum is a “Nought” – a part of the white class that are treated as second class citizens.

Roc Nation are to join Participant Media in executive producing the series, and they will also be in charge of the soundtrack. Roc Nation have said that: “We are thrilled to partner with Mammoth Screen and Participant Media on this series, which explores issues of race and discrimination through such a provocative and unexpected lens”.

On another note, Malorie Blackman has recently been confirmed as Doctor Who’s first black screenwriter, and has written episodes for the upcoming 11th series.

Click on the link below to watch Blackman talk more about some of the stronger themes in her novels: