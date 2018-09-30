Kanye West changes his name to Ye

Rapper Kanye West has changed his name to Ye, after announcing the decision on Twitter on Saturday before his performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL). He was not originally meant to be on the show, but was a last minute replacement for Ariana Grande who cancelled due to “emotional reasons”. He was booed by the audience when the show was off-air after giving a pro Donald Trump speech.

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

West has been famously known as Ye for a long time, and used the nickname as his eighth album title, released in June. West has also used religion as another reason for the name switch. He believes that ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible – in the Bible it means ‘you’.

Ye further explained this, saying: “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

West’s new album, Yandhi, was due to be released yesterday.

