New series of The Apprentice to be aired next week

The latest series of The Apprentice is to be broadcast on BBC One at 9pm next Wednesday 3rd October. 16 entrepreneurs will battle it out to win a business partnership and financial backing of £250,000 from Lord Sugar. As usual, he will be supported by his two aids Baroness Brady and Claude Litner.

Unlike previous years, the first task will see the candidates going abroad – it seems they are being thrown in at the deep end straight away. The travelling doesn’t seem to stop there, as the promotional photography shows snaps of Malta, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Amongst the 16 candidates are people with careers in Law, Tax, Fashion Design, Marketing and Sport. Wednesday’s episode will be followed by Your Fired on BBC Two at 10pm, where the fired candidate will be interviewed, and special guests will discuss the episode.

Meet the candidates for this year’s Apprentice by clicking on the link below: